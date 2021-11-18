NR PLUS Energy & Environment

Joe Biden’s America-Last Energy Policy

By
President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on climate change, from an auditorium at the White House in Washington, September 17, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Biden’s approach to energy represents in microcosm his approach to the presidency in general.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A larmed by the speed at which the comparisons to Jimmy Carter are mounting, President Biden has sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission in which he pretends to believe that America’s sky-high gas prices are the result of “anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies.” Given the backdrop against which Biden’s concern must be set, the move could scarcely be less transparent had he stapled a photocopy of his approval rating to the signature page.

That oil prices are higher than they were a year ago is not, for the most part, Joe Biden’s fault. But they’re not the fault of America’s

