Joe Biden’s Orwellian Coronavirus Regime

Politicians defy their own mask mandates, and criminals are exempt from vaccine mandates that law-enforcement officers will get fired for not obeying.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A mericans would be wise to dust off their copies of Animal Farm, George Orwell’s cautionary tale in which an ostensibly egalitarian government becomes so corrupted that its guiding principle is reduced to “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Unfortunately, Americans may find that Orwell’s critique of a hypocritical ruling class sounds familiar. Since the pandemic arose, our society has been divided in two: those who command and those expected to obey.

While the ruled are forced to accept that their children will wear masks for hours in the classroom, that they will show their vaccination papers …