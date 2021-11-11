Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Unnecessarily Antagonizes the Unvaccinated

At this point, between widespread vaccination and natural immunity, Biden’s efforts hurt more than they help.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Rumsfeld said once that “you go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time.” This is true. And it’s one reason why it’s a good idea to keep the army prepared to fight.

Pandemic response is also, in its own way, a war. The government goes to pandemic war with the public it has, not the public it wishes it had. The American public includes a wide spectrum of people in vastly different circumstances and with vastly different attitudes toward their health.

In a long pandemic, leaders should try …