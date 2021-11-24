NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden won the 2020 election because he understood that Twitter was not real life, and that Americans disagree profoundly about matters of national import. Joe Biden has become disastrously unpopular as quickly as he has because he has forgotten that Twitter is not real life, and that Americans disagree profoundly about matters of national import. If Biden’s tenure in the White House is to be saved from imminent disaster, it will be because enough members of the Democratic Party — two, in particular — remembered that Twitter is not real life and that Americans disagree profoundly about matters of …
Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Are Right to Resist the Democrats’ Agenda
After all the Sturm und Drang, the party’s moderate Senate hold-outs are looking pretty savvy.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
21 House Republicans Wave the Pink and Blue Flag
Why are they supporting legislation that could arm the transgender movement’s efforts to silence dissent with the full force of the civil-rights bureaucracy?
California County Mandates Masks in Private Homes
For those gathering with people who don't live in the same household, masks should be worn inside regardless of vaccination status, the county said.
An Embarrassment for Biden
Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.
Biden Claims Infrastructure Bill Will Help Arrest Surging Inflation
The remarks come after the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index increased 6.2 percent from the previous year.
Pelosi Prepares to Send Her Most Vulnerable Members to the Slaughter
The speaker appears determined to proceed to a vote on the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, putting moderate House Democrats in grave political danger.
The Dossier Deceit
John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.
The Latest
Five Moderate Dem Senators Reject Biden's Pick for Top Bank Watchdog
Biden officials still endorse Omarova, even though her confirmation is increasingly unlikely given these lawmakers' disapproval.
Washington’s Taiwan Mystery
Military and political leaders alike are still cautious about revealing what the U.S. would — or should — do in event of China’s invasion of Taiwan.
J.P. Morgan CEO Backtracks on Joke about Chinese Communist Party
On Wednesday, the Wall Street leader apologized for any offense he may have caused by his statement and attempted to clarify his intentions.
Why Parents Staying Home to Raise Their Kids Is a Good Thing
Political leaders on both the left and the right seem to think that economic growth is more important than families.
Manchin Urges Biden to Restore Keystone XL Pipeline
The statement came after the Biden administration announced plans to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The Reality of Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder vs. the Race Obsession of Biden’s DOJ
Georgia’s successful state prosecution, which relied on hard evidence, not woke-left demagoguery, illustrates the politicized nature of the Justice Department’s civil-rights indictment.