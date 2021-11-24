Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Are Right to Resist the Democrats’ Agenda

After all the Sturm und Drang, the party’s moderate Senate hold-outs are looking pretty savvy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden won the 2020 election because he understood that Twitter was not real life, and that Americans disagree profoundly about matters of national import. Joe Biden has become disastrously unpopular as quickly as he has because he has forgotten that Twitter is not real life, and that Americans disagree profoundly about matters of national import. If Biden’s tenure in the White House is to be saved from imminent disaster, it will be because enough members of the Democratic Party — two, in particular — remembered that Twitter is not real life and that Americans disagree profoundly about matters of …