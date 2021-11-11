NR PLUS World

John Kerry on Mass Atrocities: ‘That’s Not My Lane’

By
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, November 10, 2021. (Jeff J Mitchell/Reuters)
Biden’s climate point man gives China a pass, reducing gross human-rights violations to a matter of ‘differences.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Xie Zhenhua, China’s top climate negotiator, took to the podium Wednesday at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to announce a U.S.–China declaration on methane emissions and other issues, he revealed that his team had met their American counterparts some 30 times, including twice in China, in Tianjin.

So a reporter asked America’s lead negotiator, John Kerry, how and whether, during his team’s nearly three dozen encounters with China’s team, they addressed Beijing’s use of forced labor and other human-rights issues in Xinjiang. The former secretary of state’s answer was unsurprising to anyone who’s listened to him in

