John Kerry on Mass Atrocities: ‘That’s Not My Lane’

Biden’s climate point man gives China a pass, reducing gross human-rights violations to a matter of ‘differences.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Xie Zhenhua, China’s top climate negotiator, took to the podium Wednesday at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to announce a U.S.–China declaration on methane emissions and other issues, he revealed that his team had met their American counterparts some 30 times, including twice in China, in Tianjin.

So a reporter asked America’s lead negotiator, John Kerry, how and whether, during his team’s nearly three dozen encounters with China’s team, they addressed Beijing’s use of forced labor and other human-rights issues in Xinjiang. The former secretary of state’s answer was unsurprising to anyone who’s listened to him in …