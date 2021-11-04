Josh Hawley’s Unserious Supply-Chain Bill

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S enator Josh Hawley is making the public case for his “Make in America to Sell in America Act.” What the bill lacks in a catchy acronym, it also lacks in intellectual rigor and chances of becoming law.
The junior senator from Missouri is dissatisfied with the ongoing supply-chain crisis, as many Americans are, and believes that he has a solution — namely, “making things in America again.” It sounds straightforward: Because we are currently struggling to get things from other countries, we should just make them here instead. “At its core, our crisis of scarcity is a crisis of production,” Hawley …
Something to Consider
