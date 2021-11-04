NR PLUS Economics

Josh Hawley’s Unserious Supply-Chain Bill

By
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing “Texas Unconstitutional Abortion Ban and the Role of the Shadow Docket” on Capitol Hill, September 29, 2021. (Tom Williams/Pool via Reuters)
The Make in America to Sell in America Act is a messaging bill, and the message is simple: Josh Hawley is not to be taken too seriously.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S enator Josh Hawley is making the public case for his “Make in America to Sell in America Act.” What the bill lacks in a catchy acronym, it also lacks in intellectual rigor and chances of becoming law.

The junior senator from Missouri is dissatisfied with the ongoing supply-chain crisis, as many Americans are, and believes that he has a solution — namely, “making things in America again.” It sounds straightforward: Because we are currently struggling to get things from other countries, we should just make them here instead. “At its core, our crisis of scarcity is a crisis of production,” Hawley

The Latest