NR PLUS Books

Kid Finds William F. Buckley’s Message in a Bottle

By
National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. (National Review)
His relationship with words was an enchantment, an abiding sense that words have power to draw order from chaos.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few months ago, National Review graciously published something of mine, a meditation on growing up in working-class New York City.

I was over the moon. After long being warned off by friends to the tune of Forget NR — it’s an impossible gate to crash, I found my elation briefly tamped by the humbug of belonging to any club that’d have me for a member. But only briefly. Because, above all, the event completed a symmetry begun one Saturday, during the very time described in that piece.

My father and I had recently settled into an ordo made of three rituals. The first was a trip to

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest