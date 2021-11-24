Kid Finds William F. Buckley’s Message in a Bottle

His relationship with words was an enchantment, an abiding sense that words have power to draw order from chaos.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few months ago, National Review graciously published something of mine, a meditation on growing up in working-class New York City.

I was over the moon. After long being warned off by friends to the tune of Forget NR — it’s an impossible gate to crash, I found my elation briefly tamped by the humbug of belonging to any club that’d have me for a member. But only briefly. Because, above all, the event completed a symmetry begun one Saturday, during the very time described in that piece.

My father and I had recently settled into an ordo made of three rituals. The first was a trip to …