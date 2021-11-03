Kill the Bill

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Republican Party — which seemed to all observers to be spitting up blood in the state of Virginia — has just won every statewide race and has tied the House of Delegates, taking control of the chamber away from the Democrats. The sweep comes exactly a year after the Democrat, Joe Biden, won the presidential race there by ten points. In New Jersey, meanwhile, a gubernatorial contest that was supposed to come to a dull, foregone conclusion has gone right down to the wire.
These developments raise some important questions. Such as: Why on earth would Senators Joe Manchin, Kyrsten …
