Knocking Down Thomas Jefferson Statues Won’t Change Jefferson’s Legacy

The belief that history and culture can be shaped by the manipulation of statues and other symbols is just one more superstition.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is a difference between Thomas Jefferson and a statue of Thomas Jefferson. That much should be obvious, but, to our addled cancel-culture warriors, it isn’t.

Cancel culture understands people, living or dead, in the flesh or in statuary, as moral placeholders. Its mental model of the moral universe is zero-sum, a fixed hierarchy of status and prestige carefully arranged by degree — it is a kind of moral Tetris game in which some blocks must be eliminated in order for the others to advance.

