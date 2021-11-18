Kyle Rittenhouse: Hero, Villain, or Neither?

What is the point at which those who have the means to defend a community should take it upon themselves to do so? It’s still not clear.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A lthough it is difficult to know what the jury will ultimately decide, there is a broad consensus that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went surprisingly well for the defendant. The last week or so of proceedings saw a number of unforced errors by the prosecution, and a series of important revelations have bolstered Rittenhouse’s claim to have acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two men during an August 2020 riot in Kenosha, Wis. But these are legal questions. On a moral level, what are we to make of Rittenhouse’s actions? What are we to make of Rittenhouse himself?

David French, …