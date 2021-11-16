NR PLUS U.S.

Kyle Rittenhouse Is What You Get When You Defund the Police

By
Kyle Rittenhouse looks on during testimony at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., November 11, 2021. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool via Reuters)
Who is to blame for that fateful night in Kenosha?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE K yle Rittenhouse should not have been in Kenosha that night. He is no hero. That doesn’t make him a murderer, but it does mean that he bears some of the responsibility for what happened. Moral culpability for the deaths of the two people he killed and the one he shot and wounded doesn’t end with Rittenhouse, either. The rioters chose to create a dangerous, lawless situation. The city and, in particular, Wisconsin governor Tony Evers chose not to enforce the law or use the National Guard to restore order. The adults in Rittenhouse’s life failed to stop him from inserting

