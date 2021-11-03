McAuliffe’s Abortion Attack Was a Dud

It may have even backfired.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I magine that on August 1, you had been told that Texas — the second most-populous state in the country — would effectively ban almost all abortions later than six weeks of pregnancy and that the U.S. Supreme Court would allow that law to remain in effect during the two months leading up to the Virginia gubernatorial election.

You might have reasonably thought, as Democrat Terry McAuliffe and many in the media did, that the issue would badly hurt Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in a state that Biden won by ten points. But you, like McAuliffe and the media, would have …