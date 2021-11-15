NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘R eproductive freedom is for *every* body. Period.” That was a recent tweet from NARAL Pro-Choice America (formerly the National Abortion Rights Action League). They were protesting “restrictive” abortion laws in Colombia. “And trans men in particular are offered *no* support under the current legal system,” a previous tweet from the organization complained. A woman who identifies as a man and is pregnant probably needs something better than an abortion. Actual care for the two people involved (when the father, a man, has abandoned them or they haven’t told him) would be actual health care. And abortion is no freedom for …
Meet the Real Pro-Life Movement
We do nobody favors by living a lie about abortion and human identity. Let’s care for one another better.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
No, It Is Not a Mystery How Highly Vaccinated States Can See Surging COVID-19 Cases
Vaccination prevents severe reactions, not infections.
Biden in Wonderland
No matter how strenuously it insists that down is up and up is down, the White House can’t pretend away the spiraling crises before our eyes.
Biden Administration Could Pay Illegal Immigrant Families Separated at Border $450,000 Per Person in Settlements
The separation occurred under Trump’s zero-tolerance policy, which began in April 2018.
The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up
It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.
An Embarrassment for Biden
Failure to pass the spending bills is still very much an option.
Biden Claims Infrastructure Bill Will Help Arrest Surging Inflation
The remarks come after the Labor Department announced that the consumer price index increased 6.2 percent from the previous year.
The Latest
A Terror Supporter Goes to Washington
Pakistan's new ambassador to the U.S. is a dangerous radical with a long history of working with Islamists in the West and jihadists in the East.
In Biden’s Sticky Inflation Crisis, Poor Families Suffer the Most
The Biden administration is ignoring an economic crisis of its own making -- and making it worse.
What Rittenhouse’s Crying Means to Psychos
According to our media experts, in a fair and non-racist society, Rittenhouse would have been killed before he turned 18.
One problem with ‘woke,’ &c.
On a popular term; Trump and the GOP; Buckley and Mailer; Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift; and more.
The Folly of the ‘Build Back Better’ Plan’s Nicotine Tax
Taxing regular cigarettes and reduced-risk products such as e-cigarettes at the same rate serves neither public health nor the government’s bottom line.
Catholic Bishops Set to Vote on Communion Guidelines That Could Exclude Biden, Other Abortion Proponents
One archbishop has argued that the bishops must be clear on the meaning of Communion, but another cautioned that it should not be made a partisan matter.