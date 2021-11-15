Meet the Real Pro-Life Movement

We do nobody favors by living a lie about abortion and human identity. Let’s care for one another better.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘R eproductive freedom is for *every* body. Period.” That was a recent tweet from NARAL Pro-Choice America (formerly the National Abortion Rights Action League). They were protesting “restrictive” abortion laws in Colombia. “And trans men in particular are offered *no* support under the current legal system,” a previous tweet from the organization complained. A woman who identifies as a man and is pregnant probably needs something better than an abortion. Actual care for the two people involved (when the father, a man, has abandoned them or they haven’t told him) would be actual health care. And abortion is no freedom for …