Misleading Media Coverage Has Made Critical Race Theory Debate Angrier and Less Honest

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, Republican Glenn Youngkin claimed an upset victory in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial race. Youngkin’s win was fueled by parental frustration with schooling, especially on the amorphous but controversial subject of critical race theory (CRT), an avowedly revolutionary doctrine. Don’t take it from me, take it from Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic, who explained in Critical Race Theory: An Introduction, that “critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of constitutional law.”

But you’d never know that from reading the coverage of the CRT debates. Instead, news …