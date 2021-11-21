A documentary about Brian Wilson tries to understand the legend, but the legend has checked out.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T alking to Brian Wilson is a strange experience. You’ll never meet a more ingenuous celebrity. He’s wide open to all inquiries, but there’s a void there that neither he nor anyone else can illuminate. He’s the Rain Man of pop.

Building a documentary around recent conversations with Wilson as he drives around L.A. wasn’t likely to yield much, and doesn’t, in Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, which is being released in theaters and via video on demand. It’s not a film that has anything fresh to offer longtime fans, who will have heard almost all of these stories before, but it …