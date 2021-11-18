Stay Puft, Marshmallow Man

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen I first heard about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it didn’t sound like a great idea to me. The idea smelled like a double dose of desperation on the part of Sony — a flailing studio in urgent need of finding blockbuster value in its vault — and on the part of slick marketing teams who like to imagine they can create “buzz” by imitating the last thing that had it. Since I’d long since lost interest in both Ghostbusters and Stranger Things, combining the two didn’t sound exciting. Moreover, the 2016 remake Ghostbusters turned out to be the Hillary Clinton of …
Jason Reitman builds a nifty bridge across the generations in the endearing sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
