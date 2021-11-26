NR PLUS Film & TV

Ridley Scott’s Crime Styles of the Rich and Famous

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. (Metro Goldwyn Mayer)
House of Gucci tries for decadent camp.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE U ltrahack Ridley Scott redefines banality in House of Gucci, a cornball reality drama. Recounting the 1995 murder of Gucci couturier heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his golddigger ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), Scott competes with such trash as Ryan Murphy’s salacious The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the wretched excess of the Housewives scripted-reality shows on TV. The selling of greed and reckless behavior (“You’re unstoppable!” Patrizia is told by Salma Hayek, playing a TV psychic and huckster named Pina) has become such a commonplace of all-around bad taste that it falls to Ultrahack to add his fancy advert-trained

Armond White, a culture critic, writes about movies for National Review and is the author of New Position: The Prince Chronicles. His new book, Make Spielberg Great Again: The Steven Spielberg Chronicles, is available at Amazon.

