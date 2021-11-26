Ridley Scott’s Crime Styles of the Rich and Famous

House of Gucci tries for decadent camp.

Ultrahack Ridley Scott redefines banality in House of Gucci, a cornball reality drama. Recounting the 1995 murder of Gucci couturier heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his golddigger ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), Scott competes with such trash as Ryan Murphy's salacious The Assassination of Gianni Versace and the wretched excess of the Housewives scripted-reality shows on TV. The selling of greed and reckless behavior ("You're unstoppable!" Patrizia is told by Salma Hayek, playing a TV psychic and huckster named Pina) has become such a commonplace of all-around bad taste that it falls to Ultrahack to add his fancy advert-trained …