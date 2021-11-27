NR PLUS Film & TV

A Sweet Comedy from . . . Paul Thomas Anderson?

By
Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza. (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)
Licorice Pizza proves that when the art-house auteur wants to, he can make (somewhat) conventional crowd-pleasers with the best of them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or years, I’ve been hoping that Paul Thomas Anderson would turn away from art-house auteur fare, with its shapeless storylines, twisted, homicidal characters, and exasperating ambiguity. If only he would apply his talents to a standard Hollywood genre picture, I thought.

And now he’s done so. Sort of. Picture PTA directing Fast Times at Ridgemont High and you’ll grasp the vibe of Licorice Pizza, a sweet 90-minute romcom about young people in the early-1970s San Fernando Valley that also balloons out to include 45 minutes of interspersed riffing on various SoCal oddballs the youngsters meet while they’re trying to decide whether

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest