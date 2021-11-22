NR PLUS World

National Conservatism, Uncertain Prospects

By
Demonstrators carry Spanish flags during a drive-in protest organised by Spain’s Vox Party against the government’s handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Madrid, Spain, May 23, 2020. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)
It would be a tragedy beyond reckoning if all the costs of nationalism come due before any of the good is accomplished.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A fter a well-covered conference in Orlando, and a few sallies in the Wall Street Journal, politics is still buzzing about the “national conservatives” — whether they offer a coherent addition or challenge to existing conservatism, and what their prospects are for the future.

I’ve been a national conservative since well before it was cool to say so. I remember what it was like to feel like a tiny, unwelcome ideological minority within the Right, when none of us could convince ourselves that we had any future. I remember at the time we talked about how one measure of our success would

