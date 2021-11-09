New National Survey Finds that Porn Use Decreases Relationship Satisfaction

Researchers have conducted the first major study on pornography that collected responses from matched partners.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A new national survey published today reports that one in five couples have experienced conflict in their relationship related to pornography and that porn use is generally associated with lower relationship quality. About 25 percent of men in the study reported actively hiding porn use from their partner, and even higher percentages of women raised concerns that their partner was hiding his porn use.

The National Couples and Pornography Study — called “The Porn Gap” in its final form as a research report — was commissioned by the Wheatley Institution at Brigham Young University and the Austin Institute for the Study of …