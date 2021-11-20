NR PLUS Art

New Orleans’s National WWII Museum Is a Tutorial on Gratitude

By
Exterior of the museum. (Courtesy of the National WWII Museum)
The museum shows and teaches much about courage, sacrifice, and American ingenuity, but it also covers equivocation, bluster, and naïveté.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he National WWII Museum in New Orleans tells the story of the American experience in the war that made our world today but, strange to say, isn’t much dissected or weighed in history classes, at least as young people learn history. The Second World War is the stuff of buffs, lovers of military history, students of the Holocaust, and geezers — or, now, the children of geezers, and we ourselves are the geezers. The museum is New Orleans’s biggest cultural attraction, it says, though that’s in measurable numbers. Mardi Gras and jazz define the city’s cultural draw and impact, but

(Courtesy of the National WWII Museum)

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.
The Dossier Deceit

The Dossier Deceit

John Durham’s latest indictment reinforces that the Russian collusion conspiracy was built on a preposterous foundation.

The Latest