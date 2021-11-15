NR PLUS History

Nikole Hannah-Jones Mangles World War II Atomic History

By
Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks on stage during the 137th Commencement at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., May 16, 2021. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
The New York Times columnist is very wrong, yet again.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e’ve now been greeted with yet another rendition of fake history. This time, it is purveyed by two of the most prominent and persistent fakers: Nikole Hannah-Jones of the 1619 Project and Howard Zinn, author of the most popular (and misleading) history textbook, A People’s History of the United States.

The misrepresentations, distortions, and outright falsifications of history contained in the 1619 Project have been carefully exposed elsewhere. Nonetheless, Ms. Hannah-Jones recently decided to extend her streak from the history of slavery to the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. She posted this

Arthur Herman is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, and the author of, most recently, The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World (Houghton Mifflin, 2021).

