No, Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Not ‘Strikingly Similar’

Left to right: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and Kyle Rittenhouse. (Octavio Jones, Sean Krajacic/Reuters)
In one case, a white teen shot his white assailants. In the other, white adults fatally shot an unarmed black man they chased down.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A recent New York Times story compares the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse with that of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, asserting that they are “strikingly similar stories: men took up guns in the name of protecting the public and when they wound up killing unarmed people, they claimed self-defense.” This comparison is superficial and misleading. True, the defendants in both trials are claiming self-defense. And one could also argue that the defendants share a penchant for vigilantism, albeit of a different kind. Nevertheless, the details playing out before the trials’ respective juries reveal many more differences than similarities.

Perhaps the most crucial

