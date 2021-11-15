No, We Don’t Actually Need to Be More Like Europe

There are many lessons to be learned from our supply-chain crisis, but that isn’t one of them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t Bloomberg, Allison Schrager hopes that our current supply-chain issues serve to alter Americans’ behavior. “Suddenly,” Schrager writes, “Americans can’t spend like they used to. Store shelves are emptying, and it can take months to find a car, refrigerator or sofa. If this continues, we may need to learn to do without — and, horrors, live more like the Europeans. That actually might not be a bad thing.”

Counterpoint: Yes, it would.

I don’t want to live in Europe, or to “live more like the Europeans do.” This is not because I am inflexibly “anti-European.” There are many wonderful things about Europe, …