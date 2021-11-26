Non-Citizens Who Want to Vote Should Become Citizens First

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D emocrats on the New York City Council, last seen expelling Thomas Jefferson from their chamber, have decided to attack another venerable pillar of American democracy: citizenship. A veto-proof majority of the Council, backed by incoming mayor Eric Adams, plans to allow over 800,000 green-card holders and non-citizen residents with work permits to vote in municipal elections. This is not a small number of additional voters: no candidate for Mayor of New York has received 800,000 votes since Rudy Giuliani in 1993.

The immediate objection to the plan, which prompted even Bill de Blasio to veto it previously, is that it violates the state constitution, which provides …