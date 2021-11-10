NR PLUS National Review

NRPLUS Conference Call with Five for Fighting and Rich Lowry

(NRO Illustration: Elijah Smith)

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday afternoon, Rich Lowry spoke with John Ondrasik, known by his stage name Five for Fighting, on an exclusive, NRPLUS members-only conference call.

John, the first professional musician to join an NRPLUS call, discussed the inspiration behind his newest song, “Blood on My Hands.” The song is a criticism of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. It illustrates the shock that John, and many Americans, felt when they heard that Americans had been left behind in the hostile nation.

Rich and John also analyzed the effects of the withdrawal on women’s rights in Afghanistan, and how the usual suspects on the …

