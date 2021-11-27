Offbeat Reasons for Gratitude

Why unions, bad management, and a nude artist inspire thankfulness.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this week I wrote about gratitude in the context of the Addison Gallery’s new director, appointed last week. I was director for years, leaving in 2013, and the museum, which I love, had a long, sad slide. I like the new director a lot. Today I’ll write about a few more random bits of gratitude I felt this Thanksgiving.

Freshly unionized workers at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston went on a one-day strike last week. A year ago, by a vote of 85 to 15 percent, what I call museum creatives — curators, fundraisers, designers, tech types, librarians, …