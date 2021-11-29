On Due Burdens

When Roe is finally gone, our obligations to each other should point the way forward.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his week, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which involves a Mississippi law restricting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It may be the most significant abortion case in decades, and will compel the Court to decide whether to retain, reform, or renounce its precedents on the subject — that is, its rule against legislation imposing an “undue burden” on the practice of abortion.

As a matter basic jurisprudence, and even just as a way of propping up the incoherent and pernicious Roe v. Wade precedent that underlies it, the …