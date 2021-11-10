On Taxes, Youngkin Should Pluck the Low-Hanging Fruit

Virginia’s new governor-elect can make the state’s tax system more friendly to ordinary taxpayers without picking politically damaging partisan fights.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the pitfalls to avoid in politics is mandate creep. When a winning campaign and its supporters overinterpret their victory and overreach as a result, attempting to enact every item on their ideological wish list, the voters tend to punish them. This phenomenon is playing itself out as we speak in the halls of the U.S. Congress, as Democrats try to impose a massive New Deal-style agenda onto an unwilling country with thin legislative majorities.

Republicans in Virginia will now no doubt be tempted to make the same mistake, but they should avoid it. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin mostly ran on …