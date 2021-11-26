One Year Ago, Trump Called Me an ‘Enemy of the People.’ Rising Costs and Inflation Are the Real Enemy

While some on the right remain focused on the last election, liberals in Washington are pushing an inflationary agenda that hurts workers and businesses.

While most Americans sat down to eat their Thanksgiving meals last year, I was looking forward to a few moments of peace with my family during what had been a chaotic few weeks. Georgia’s county and local elections officials had already counted the ballots in the presidential election twice, including once by hand, and had just started the third and final recount. All three counts affirmed Joe Biden as the winner of Georgia’s presidential contest.

Yet my Thanksgiving was interrupted by news that President Donald Trump had called me an “enemy of the people” purely because I stood up for the …