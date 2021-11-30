Pence on 2024 Presidential Run: ‘We’ll Go Where We’re Called’

The former VP indicates his decision about running for president in 2024 won’t depend on whether Trump seeks another term.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hile many Republicans have ruled out a 2024 presidential campaign if former president Donald Trump seeks the GOP nomination again, former vice president Mike Pence won’t do the same.

When asked on Tuesday if his decision about 2024 would depend on Trump’s decision, Pence told National Review: “We’ll go where we’re called.”

Pence indicated that he will wait until 2023 to make up his mind. “One hundred percent of our focus right now is on the midterm elections,” he says. “We can have a historic election in 2022, and then in 2023 we’ll look around. We’ll go where we’re called.”

“That’s been the …