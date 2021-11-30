Pence Predicts End of Roe v. Wade

‘We are asking the Court, in no uncertain terms, to make history,’ Pence will say in a speech on Tuesday.

On the eve of oral arguments in the most consequential Supreme Court abortion case in a generation, former vice president Mike Pence is predicting that the days of Roe v. Wade are numbered.

“When the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — and I believe with all my heart that day will come, either now or in the near future — it will not come as a surprise to anyone,” Pence will say later today, according to a copy of his remarks previewed by National Review. “It will simply be the culmination of a 50-year journey whose course and destination have …