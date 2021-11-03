NR PLUS Elections

Progressives Cry ‘Racism’ to Excuse Democratic Losses in Virginia

By
Supporters of Glenn Youngkin react as they see results come in on a screen during an election-night party in Chantilly, Va., November 3, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Republican victories in Virginia were not the result of ‘white supremacy.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n response to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win in yesterday’s Virginia gubernatorial race — as well as Republican wins all the way down the ballot — left-wing pundits and celebrities immediately began to assert that the Democratic losses were the result of voters’ white-supremacist sympathies.

Here are just a select few of the comments that came rolling in last night as it became clear that Youngkin would beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe:

 

Even Politico writers got in on the action, asserting in this morning’s newsletter that Youngkin’s strategy included “racial appeals to working-class white voters.” During elections results coverage last night, MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace

