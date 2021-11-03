Progressives Cry ‘Racism’ to Excuse Democratic Losses in Virginia

Republican victories in Virginia were not the result of ‘white supremacy.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n response to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s win in yesterday’s Virginia gubernatorial race — as well as Republican wins all the way down the ballot — left-wing pundits and celebrities immediately began to assert that the Democratic losses were the result of voters’ white-supremacist sympathies.

Here are just a select few of the comments that came rolling in last night as it became clear that Youngkin would beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe:

JOE WORKS TIRELESSLY 2 WORK WITH CONG,& PASS BILLS 2 HELP EVERY DAY AMERICANS,& HE’S HIT FROM DEMS ON RIGHT,& LEFT.THEY CAUSE GRIDLOCK,WHILE GOP SIT & PLAN HOW2 PICK OUR BONES CLEAN IF WE FAIL. GOP ARE NAZI’S IN LOCKSTEP.ITS DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DEMOCRACY& DICTATORSHIP — Cher (@cher) November 3, 2021

Whiteness remains undefeated. Let's wait and see who those white suburban voters went for tonight in Virginia. Any guesses? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 3, 2021

Hard to accept, but Youngkin's approach of rolling up huge margins in the red counties with a carefully targeted subterranean communications strategy, combined with running on a cheerfully packaged center right platform to shave down suburban margins, appears to be working. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 3, 2021

Business in the front, racism in the back is a winning strategy for the GOP if they can get away with it. https://t.co/sn4PiB4NZT — Max Berger (@maxberger) November 3, 2021

Even Politico writers got in on the action, asserting in this morning’s newsletter that Youngkin’s strategy included “racial appeals to working-class white voters.” During elections results coverage last night, MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace …