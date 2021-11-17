Project Veritas Raids: Feds Investigating Ashley Biden Diary as Stolen-Property Case

The government is arguing that if O’Keefe learned of a crime, he was obliged to report it to the authorities. Does that now apply to all journalists?

I had a column over the weekend about the FBI's startling execution of court-authorized search warrants against locations connected to Project Veritas. Run by the edgy James O'Keefe, PV does investigative reporting that targets Democrats and the political Left. The case is alarming because (a) the bureau appears to be investigating journalists despite free-press concerns, and (b) documents seized by the government have been leaked to the mainstream media.

Specifically, the New York Times published the materials, despite the damage not only to the journalists’ First Amendment rights but also to their right to counsel. The seized materials include advice that …