Race and the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

The defendants in the Arbery case were indicted because their suspicions fell short of legal justification to assault, detain, and use lethal force.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here was an indefensible assumption at the root of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in a quiet coastal Georgia town. Contrary to everything you’ve read and heard in the mainstream media, it was not a racial assumption. It was a legal assumption.

The three men on trial for Arbery’s murder assumed that there was probable cause to believe Arbery had committed a felony, an assumption based on woefully weak evidence. They were suspicious because the 25-year-old Arbery was running from a nearby lot on which a home was under construction. The lot had been vandalized before, and Arbery had been caught on the …