Race and the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Defendant Travis McMichael listens to testimony during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., November 18, 2021. (Sean Rayford/Reuters)
The defendants in the Arbery case were indicted because their suspicions fell short of legal justification to assault, detain, and use lethal force.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here was an indefensible assumption at the root of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in a quiet coastal Georgia town. Contrary to everything you’ve read and heard in the mainstream media, it was not a racial assumption. It was a legal assumption.

The three men on trial for Arbery’s murder assumed that there was probable cause to believe Arbery had committed a felony, an assumption based on woefully weak evidence. They were suspicious because the 25-year-old Arbery was running from a nearby lot on which a home was under construction. The lot had been vandalized before, and Arbery had been caught on the

