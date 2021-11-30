Reject David Frum’s False Choice on Trump

It is achievable — and often necessary — to dislike more than one person at the same time.

The Atlantic's David Frum wants you to decide: Are you pro-Trump, or are you anti-Trump?

If your answer happens to be that you’re anti-Trump . . . well, then it’s high time you got with the program and agreed to pretend that the “Russiagate” conspiracy that soaked up so much attention during the first half of Trump’s presidency is worthy of your continued consideration.

And if you won’t? Then you must be one of those cynical, anti-anti-anti-anti-, whataboutist types who, though ostensibly “respectable,” is functionally complicit in Trump’s “attack on American democracy.” Trump’s lies, Frum explains, have “often relied heavily on people …