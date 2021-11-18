Rittenhouse Mistrial Motion Looms as Jurors Appear Deadlocked

The prosecution’s controversial video-image evidence could swing the case away from acquittal.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are ever stronger reasons to believe that we could be headed for a hung jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse prosecution in Kenosha, Wis. For a third day, in what (as I explained yesterday) ought to be a very straightforward case, jurors are deliberating over whether the defendant is guilty of murder and attempted-murder charges, or whether he acted in self-defense. If jurors are persuaded of the latter, he must be acquitted.

The weight of the evidence at trial seemed to be strongly in Rittenhouse’s favor. Prosecutors, however, laid the groundwork to refute Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim by means of controversial video-image …