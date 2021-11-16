NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Rittenhouse’s Fate Goes to the Jury

By
Kyle Rittenhouse looks back before going on a break during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisc., November 15, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/Pool via Reuters)
His self-defense claims are strong, but acquittal is not certain.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week I said that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial wasn’t going well for the prosecution. Since then, Rittenhouse testified in his own defense without any serious missteps, and a minor gun charge against him was dismissed. His self-defense arguments are still generally strong.

But I wouldn’t bet on a full acquittal with complete confidence. There’s a wide buffet of options available to the jury if it wants to convict, a single dissenter can hang the jury and set the stage for a retrial, and the prosecution has made a late-in-the-game effort to advance a theory that Rittenhouse provoked his first assailant

