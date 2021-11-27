Russia Just Showed How Vulnerable America Is to ‘Scorched Earth’ Space War

A war in space would be devastating for the American people, the military, and the economy.

A Russian anti-satellite weapon forced American astronauts on the International Space Station into the space equivalent of hiding in a bunker last week, showing just how disturbingly vulnerable the U.S. is in space.

The weapon, a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile, was launched with no warning to America and struck an old satellite during a demonstration. The impact created a massive debris field of more than 1,500 pieces, any of which could do devastating damage to the orbital infrastructure upon which the American military depends.

What’s even more disturbing is that two Russian cosmonauts, Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, were on the ISS during the …