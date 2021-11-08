Saving Us from the Gospel of the Woke

Archbishop Gomez tells the truth about our current chaos and shows the way out.

'L ove is love." "Science is science." Homes and offices in Washington, D.C., must display every politically correct lawn sign there is. Around the corner from St. Matthew's Cathedral, a full-size mural painted on a building declares that not only do "Black Lives Matter," but "Black Trans Lives Matter." Who decides these things? According to the Good Book, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, to name a few, all lives matter. So why are we identifying some of the vulnerable for protection but not others? Could it be because …