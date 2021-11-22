Science Has Strengthened the Pro-Life Case

The decades since Roe v. Wade have enabled us to recognize the unborn child.

I have often seen the glazed-over look in the eyes of my students when presenting the intricacies and complexities of science, until I show them a picture. Then, their perplexity turns to illumination. In many ways, the obscurities of pregnancy once prevented many from understanding what science already knew about the humanity of the unborn child, until ultrasound technology gave us a clear picture of the little boy or girl developing inside his or her mother's womb.

Fifty years ago, science had already firmly established the dynamics of developing human life in the womb. Validated, objective studies had demonstrated that from …