Sensing Western Weakness, Putin Gathers Strength in Europe

Russia is once again massing troops on Ukraine’s border and weaponizing the flow of illegal migrants toward eastern Europe.

V ladimir Putin has always had a keen eye for opportunities. Now, as he surveys the West, it looks as if he smells blood in the water.

The American president, divisive and unpopular at home, has also proven inept and weak abroad. His administration’s lamentable policy blunders — caving on Nord Stream II (NS2), the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the failure to respond to the systematic Havana syndrome attacks on U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers — have sent signals of appeasement that have been read loud and clear in Moscow.

Europe, for its part, seems distracted and rudderless. The German leadership transition is …