NR PLUS World

Sensing Western Weakness, Putin Gathers Strength in Europe

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a news conference following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2021. (Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)
Russia is once again massing troops on Ukraine’s border and weaponizing the flow of illegal migrants toward eastern Europe.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ladimir Putin has always had a keen eye for opportunities. Now, as he surveys the West, it looks as if he smells blood in the water.

The American president, divisive and unpopular at home, has also proven inept and weak abroad. His administration’s lamentable policy blunders — caving on Nord Stream II (NS2), the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the failure to respond to the systematic Havana syndrome attacks on U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers — have sent signals of appeasement that have been read loud and clear in Moscow.

Europe, for its part, seems distracted and rudderless. The German leadership transition is

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest