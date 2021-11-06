NR PLUS Art

Some of Benin’s Plundered Treasures Return Home

By
View of the African gallery dedicated to the Kingdom of Benin. (© Musée du quai Branly - Jacques Chirac. Photo: Léo Delafontaine)
The restitution movement is picking up steam, and that’s a good thing.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wenty-six works of tribal art originally from what is now the Republic of Benin, in Africa, that were stolen by the French army in 1892, went back to Benin this week. Owned by the French State and displayed at the superb Musée du quai Branly–Jacques Chirac in Paris, the objects, some full-length wooden figures, were swiped from the king’s palace. Then and today, they’re considered heritage-defining treasures like the Crown Jewels in the U.K. or the four big history paintings in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

Benin, called Dahomey until its independence from France in 1960, is a sliver of a

(Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters)

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

The Virginia Model

The Virginia Model

There is cause for hope that Youngkin will be a serious governor in demanding times who shows his fellow Republicans not just how to win, but how to govern.