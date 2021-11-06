Some of Benin’s Plundered Treasures Return Home

The restitution movement is picking up steam, and that’s a good thing.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T wenty-six works of tribal art originally from what is now the Republic of Benin, in Africa, that were stolen by the French army in 1892, went back to Benin this week. Owned by the French State and displayed at the superb Musée du quai Branly–Jacques Chirac in Paris, the objects, some full-length wooden figures, were swiped from the king’s palace. Then and today, they’re considered heritage-defining treasures like the Crown Jewels in the U.K. or the four big history paintings in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

Benin, called Dahomey until its independence from France in 1960, is a sliver of a …