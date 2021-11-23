NR PLUS History

Tearing Down Thomas Jefferson Over Slavery Is Moral Idiocy

By
A statue of former President Thomas Jefferson is pictured in the council chambers in City Hall after a vote to have it removed in New York City, October 19, 2021. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
Actually, Thomas Jefferson did a lot of good, even on slavery.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ou can always count on woke progressives to live up to the worst caricatures of their ideas. Democrats on the New York City Council have now removed a statue of the founder of the Democratic Party, Thomas Jefferson, from the City Council chamber in New York City Hall. The statue has been in City Hall since 1834 (eight years after Jefferson’s death), when it was erected to celebrate his advocacy of religious liberty. It is a sign of how proud Democrats are of their decision that they tried to block the press from witnessing the removal.

This is madness, and it

