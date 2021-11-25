Thank Goodness for the Return of In-Person Thanksgiving

Let’s just come right out and say it: Last year’s socially distanced holiday family gatherings were awful.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F rom the perspective of Thanksgiving 2021, we can now openly acknowledge the truth we grinned and tried to ignore last year: Thanksgiving 2020 sucked.

Yes, a lot of us worried about elderly or immunocompromised relatives and tried to act responsibly. Many of us canceled our usual big family gatherings and made the safer choice to gather through Zoom or Skype or some other video-conferencing service, but it was a miserably subpar substitute for the traditional in-person celebration and meal. Yet another day and night with screens reminded us, as if any reminder were needed, of how much the pandemic had disrupted …