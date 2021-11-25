Thanksgiving Must Endure

Why this national holiday matters.

Thomas Jefferson is on the outs. Columbus Day is a shadow of its former self. And Thanksgiving, perhaps most consequently, is under pressure. If this most American holiday is ever downgraded from its honored place on the national calendar, it will speak of a profound change in our self-definition.

Thanksgiving dates from before the establishment of the American nation-state and harkens back to our original settlers. Although the official holiday was formally established by the government and is marked by our presidents, it has acquired its layers of meaning through religious faith, informal culinary and social customs, and a centuries-old vein …