Thanksgiving Must Endure

By
Home to Thanksgiving by John Schutler after George Henry Durrie, 1867. (Public Domain/National Gallery of Art)
Why this national holiday matters.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T homas Jefferson is on the outs. Columbus Day is a shadow of its former self. And Thanksgiving, perhaps most consequently, is under pressure. If this most American holiday is ever downgraded from its honored place on the national calendar, it will speak of a profound change in our self-definition.

Thanksgiving dates from before the establishment of the American nation-state and harkens back to our original settlers. Although the official holiday was formally established by the government and is marked by our presidents, it has acquired its layers of meaning through religious faith, informal culinary and social customs, and a centuries-old vein

