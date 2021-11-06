NR PLUS Media

The Annual Post-election Media Tantrum

By
Supporters of Republican nominee for Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin react as Fox News declares Youngkin has won th election during his election-night party in Chantilly, Va., November 3, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
It is an appalling, and predictable, spectacle to sit through after every election season that isn’t a complete Democratic victory.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ore losers are not hard to find in every party and faction in American politics, and some losers are sorer than others. But if you have followed American elections over the past two decades, you have no doubt noticed that progressives and liberals in the media, as well as many Democrats, are almost entirely incapable of ever treating the election of a Republican as the result of legitimate democratic choices by voters.

This has been going on for a long time, and those with memories of the 1980, 1988, and 1994 elections can cite chapter and verse. Peter Jennings of ABC

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

The Virginia Model

The Virginia Model

There is cause for hope that Youngkin will be a serious governor in demanding times who shows his fellow Republicans not just how to win, but how to govern.