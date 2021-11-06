The Annual Post-election Media Tantrum

It is an appalling, and predictable, spectacle to sit through after every election season that isn’t a complete Democratic victory.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ore losers are not hard to find in every party and faction in American politics, and some losers are sorer than others. But if you have followed American elections over the past two decades, you have no doubt noticed that progressives and liberals in the media, as well as many Democrats, are almost entirely incapable of ever treating the election of a Republican as the result of legitimate democratic choices by voters.

This has been going on for a long time, and those with memories of the 1980, 1988, and 1994 elections can cite chapter and verse. Peter Jennings of ABC …