The Beautiful Benton Museum

For its new building, Pomona College skipped the starchitects and opted for good sense and grace. The result is a gem.

When I was in California this summer I had a sneak preview of the Benton Museum of Art, the new college museum in Claremont serving Pomona College.

The new building, a perfect gem, was finished and arranged with art, but the COVID mass hysteria still gripped California. It still wasn’t open to the general public, and since it was summer, the college decided to wait until the fall, when students returned, to launch it in a celebratory way. This weekend, the place formally opened. I think it will be a big hit for students and faculty and for Claremont, neighboring Pomona, …