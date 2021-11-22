The Beltway Inflation Spin

Do not let the partisan games in Washington, D.C., fool you: Inflation isn’t just a ‘high-class problem.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W eeks ago, former White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman Jason Furman tweeted that such economic issues as inflation and supply-chain disruptions were merely “high-class problems.” The contention was just as shocking then as it is now. Worse yet, though, the tweet was later shared by none other than White House chief of staff Ronald Klain.

A few days later, press secretary Jen Psaki shared a similar sentiment by mocking concerns over the increasingly chaotic supply chain as “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed.” Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg went even further, suggesting that the shortages are actually a demonstration of …