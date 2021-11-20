The Biden Administration Considers War on Midwestern Energy

It canceled one egregious plan, but the Left’s record against energy still speaks for itself.

Imagine this: You get called into your boss's office. You're told, "The company is studying the potential impacts of firing you," but then the boss immediately backtracks, saying, "There's some confusion here; that's something we're not going to do." Would you simply return to your workstation, content that your employer expects to keep you around for the long term?

President Joe Biden just delivered a similarly confusing message to every Michigan resident. On November 8, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre admitted that the federal government was “studying the impact of shutting down the Line 5” pipeline, which moves essential heating and transportation …